‘Oh, please. I was not born yesterday’: The View stomps on idea the GOP wants to ‘improve’ Obamacare

David Ferguson

27 Mar 2017 at 12:34 ET                   
The View's conservative panelist Jebediah Bila (Screen capture)

Things got heated on Monday’s edition of “The View” when co-host Joy Behar clashed with conservative panelist and former Fox News employee Jebediah Bila over the failure of the Republican healthcare bill that died before it even reached a vote on Friday.

The panel briefly touched on Pres. Donald Trump’s efforts to pin blame on other people, particularly his tweet on Saturday afternoon urging people to tune into Judge Jeanine Pirro’s show which adamantly supported the president and called for the ouster of Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI).

“You see those sorts of shenanigans on state-run television where there isn’t a democracy,” said host Sunny Hostin.

Things got tense, however, when the discussion turned to how to improve the current issues with the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — also known as Obamacare.

Bila said that the arch conservative Freedom Caucus are ultimately to blame for capsizing the bill.

“It’s on them,” she said. “I’m glad the Freedom Caucus didn’t support this bad bill.”

“How many years did they have to fix this?” asked Behar. “They had seven years to do it.”

She asked Bila why, if the GOP cares so much about people’s coverage, did they obstruct former Pres. Barack Obama every step of the way?

“Day one, Mitch McConnell saying he’s going to obstruct this president?” Behar said. “That’s how they make it better? Oh, please. I was not born yesterday.”

Whoopi Goldberg said that part of the problem is that Republicans have spent so much time tearing down the opposition that they don’t know how to govern.

“As long as you show your ass to people,” she said, “that’s all they’re gonna see.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
