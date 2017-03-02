‘Oh you meant THOSE Russians’: Twitter hammers Jeff Sessions after recusal press conference

Jeff Sessions speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday recused himself from any investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign, following a report published Wednesday indicating he failed to disclose meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during his Senate confirmation hearing in January.

The move comes after a growing number of Congressional leaders from both parties called for his recusal from investigations into the Trump campaign, with some Democratic leaders demanding his resignation as AG. Thursday morning, Sessions maintained he had “not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign,” and Donald Trump expressed continued confidence in his AG pic.

During his press conference, Sessions insisted he was already planning on recusing himself from investigations involving the Trump campaign prior to reports of his interactions with Kislyak. He also repeatedly insisted he could not recall specifics of his meeting with the ambassador.

The internet did not take Sessions’ hedging kindly.

Jeff Sessions sure seems like a totally clued in guy with a lot of knowledge about things happening around him. — Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) March 2, 2017

Sessions was so "taken aback" by Franken's question that he gave an answer that wasn't true to a question Franken didn't ask. Hmmm — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) March 2, 2017

"Oh you meant THOSE Russians." – Sessions, basically — justin kanew (@justin_kanew) March 2, 2017

All the moron politicians who made Jeff Sessions AG: you were a moron then, you're a moron now, you'll be a moron tomorrow — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) March 2, 2017

Does anyone believe anything #Sessions is saying? He lied under oath… so it's a bit difficult for me to believe anything he says now. — Matthew Schueller (@booshoe37) March 2, 2017

Sessions remembering quite a bit about this meeting he didn't remember well before it appeared in the news https://t.co/FMzsCOP5IH — Mark Berman (@markberman) March 2, 2017

Sessions is lying. Anyone would remember any meeting with the Russian ambassador while allegations of election tampering were rampant. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 2, 2017

#Sessions sounds like a teenager trying to explain to his mom how the tv got broke while she was at work #idontrecall #mymemoryisfuzzy — Ty Nathoshe (@TyTyG3) March 2, 2017

How can a person with such a poor memory possibly function as the attorney general of the United States? #Sessions — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 2, 2017

How would prosector Jefferson Sessions deal with a witness who repeatedly answers questions with "I was flustered" & "I don't recall?" — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 2, 2017

Jeff Sessions on his way out Washington like pic.twitter.com/Pl0goZ551N — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) March 2, 2017

Jeff Sessions makes me long for the days of being disgusted by @KellyannePolls feet on the couch. Simpler times. — John Henson (@John_Henson) March 2, 2017

Sessions: I shouldn't be involved in investigating campaign I had a role in

NOW can Elizabeth Warren finish reading from Coretta Scott King? — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) March 2, 2017

On the upside, recusing from Russia investigation gives Sessions more time to focus on cracking down on voter fraud. — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) March 2, 2017