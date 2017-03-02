Quantcast

‘Oh you meant THOSE Russians’: Twitter hammers Jeff Sessions after recusal press conference

Elizabeth Preza

02 Mar 2017 at 17:00 ET                   
Jeff Sessions speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday recused himself from any investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign, following a report published Wednesday indicating he failed to disclose meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during his Senate confirmation hearing in January.

The move comes after a growing number of Congressional leaders from both parties called for his recusal from investigations into the Trump campaign, with some Democratic leaders demanding his resignation as AG. Thursday morning, Sessions maintained he had “not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign,” and Donald Trump expressed continued confidence in his AG pic.
 During his press conference, Sessions insisted he was already planning on recusing himself from investigations involving the Trump campaign prior to reports of his interactions with Kislyak. He also repeatedly insisted he could not recall specifics of his meeting with the ambassador.

The internet did not take Sessions’ hedging kindly.

