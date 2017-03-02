‘Oh you meant THOSE Russians’: Twitter hammers Jeff Sessions after recusal press conference
Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday recused himself from any investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign, following a report published Wednesday indicating he failed to disclose meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during his Senate confirmation hearing in January.
The move comes after a growing number of Congressional leaders from both parties called for his recusal from investigations into the Trump campaign, with some Democratic leaders demanding his resignation as AG. Thursday morning, Sessions maintained he had “not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign,” and Donald Trump expressed continued confidence in his AG pic.
During his press conference, Sessions insisted he was already planning on recusing himself from investigations involving the Trump campaign prior to reports of his interactions with Kislyak. He also repeatedly insisted he could not recall specifics of his meeting with the ambassador.
The internet did not take Sessions’ hedging kindly.
Jeff Sessions sure seems like a totally clued in guy with a lot of knowledge about things happening around him.
— Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) March 2, 2017
Sessions was so "taken aback" by Franken's question that he gave an answer that wasn't true to a question Franken didn't ask.
Hmmm
— Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) March 2, 2017
"Oh you meant THOSE Russians." – Sessions, basically
— justin kanew (@justin_kanew) March 2, 2017
All the moron politicians who made Jeff Sessions AG: you were a moron then, you're a moron now, you'll be a moron tomorrow
— Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) March 2, 2017
Does anyone believe anything #Sessions is saying? He lied under oath… so it's a bit difficult for me to believe anything he says now.
— Matthew Schueller (@booshoe37) March 2, 2017
Sessions remembering quite a bit about this meeting he didn't remember well before it appeared in the news https://t.co/FMzsCOP5IH
— Mark Berman (@markberman) March 2, 2017
Sessions is lying. Anyone would remember any meeting with the Russian ambassador while allegations of election tampering were rampant.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 2, 2017
#Sessions sounds like a teenager trying to explain to his mom how the tv got broke while she was at work #idontrecall #mymemoryisfuzzy
— Ty Nathoshe (@TyTyG3) March 2, 2017
Like a finely-tuned machine, wasn't it? #sessions #trump #GOP #russia
— Jim Coyle (@coyleWERDZ) March 2, 2017
How can a person with such a poor memory possibly function as the attorney general of the United States? #Sessions
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 2, 2017
How would prosector Jefferson Sessions deal with a witness who repeatedly answers questions with "I was flustered" & "I don't recall?"
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 2, 2017
Jeff Sessions is recusing himself from the Russia probes so he can get back to his real passion: all-white juries.
— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss)
Recusal is not enough.
Resignation is not enough.
Jeff Sessions must wear the American flag like a diaper while we all tickle him.
— Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) March 2, 2017
Jeff Sessions on his way out Washington like pic.twitter.com/Pl0goZ551N
— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) March 2, 2017
Jeff Sessions makes me long for the days of being disgusted by @KellyannePolls feet on the couch.
Simpler times.
— John Henson (@John_Henson) March 2, 2017
Sessions: I shouldn't be involved in investigating campaign I had a role in
NOW can Elizabeth Warren finish reading from Coretta Scott King?
— Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) March 2, 2017
On the upside, recusing from Russia investigation gives Sessions more time to focus on cracking down on voter fraud.
— Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) March 2, 2017
America: Did you meet with Russian ambassadors?!
Jeff Sessions: What's Russia? pic.twitter.com/ZJ3oouOsZE
— The Root (@TheRoot) March 2, 2017