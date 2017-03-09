Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Okinawa village to lodge complaint after Marine Corps chopper incident

International Business Times

09 Mar 2017 at 08:09 ET                   
Okinawa, Japan

Residents of a village in Japan’s Okinawa are expected to lodge a complaint with the U.S. military after a Marine Corps chopper dropped a tire during external cargo lift training Wednesday, Stars and Stripes reported Thursday. The helicopter — a Bell UH-1Y Venom — was lifting tires during the training one fell near a landing zone…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump tells conservatives he’ll blame Democrats if Trumpcare goes down in flames: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+