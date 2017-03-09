Okinawa village to lodge complaint after Marine Corps chopper incident
Residents of a village in Japan’s Okinawa are expected to lodge a complaint with the U.S. military after a Marine Corps chopper dropped a tire during external cargo lift training Wednesday, Stars and Stripes reported Thursday. The helicopter — a Bell UH-1Y Venom — was lifting tires during the training one fell near a landing zone…
