Oklahoma now on par with California earthquake activity
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The earthquake damage risk in Oklahoma and southern Kansas is now on a par with California’s, the U.S. Geological Survey forecast released Wednesday shows. The forecast noted 2016 saw 21 earthquakes of at least a 4 magnitude and three that were at least a 5 in Oklahoma. Earthquake activity is expected to be similar this year.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion