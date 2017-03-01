Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Oklahoma now on par with California earthquake activity

International Business Times

01 Mar 2017 at 18:56 ET                   
Earthquake (Shutterstock www.shutterstock.com)

The earthquake damage risk in Oklahoma and southern Kansas is now on a par with California’s, the U.S. Geological Survey forecast released Wednesday shows. The forecast noted 2016 saw 21 earthquakes of at least a 4 magnitude and three that were at least a 5 in Oklahoma. Earthquake activity is expected to be similar this year.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
DACA recipient detained by immigration officials after speaking to press: ‘You know what we’re here for’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+