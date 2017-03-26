Quantcast

One killed, at least 14 wounded in Ohio nightclub shooting: police

Reuters

26 Mar 2017 at 05:47 ET                   
Police line tape (Shutterstock)

One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, police said.

The shooting took place at Cameo Night Club, the Cincinnati Police Department said on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for the department would not confirm the shooting or provide any details.

At least 15 people were shot at about 1 a.m., WLWT-TV reported on its website. Several of them had life-threatening injuries, it reported, quoting Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

Hundreds of people were in the nightclub at the time of shooting, Neudigate said.

(Reporting by Frank McGurty; Writing by Mary Milliken; editing by Susan Thomas)

