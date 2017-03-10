Our black hole has been ‘eating snacks’ for the last 6 million years
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Most galaxies in the observable universe contain a supermassive black hole at their center, one that is either active and surrounded by an accretion disk of dust, gas and other debris, or is dormant — lurking at the center, patiently awaiting its next meal. Sagittarius A* — the black hole at the center of our galaxy…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion