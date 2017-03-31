Ousted North Carolina governor still blaming liberals for firestorm over his ‘bathroom law’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Gov. Pat McCrory said Friday that the year of turmoil North Carolina endured over the controversial “bathroom law” House Bill 2 was Charlotte’s fault, calling city leaders “misguided” for passing a 2016 law that gave protections to LGBT people. “Government overreach,” he called the nondiscrimination ordinance that included equal rights for transgender…
