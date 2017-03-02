Quantcast

Over 50 big firms sign legal brief in support of transgender boy

International Business Times

02 Mar 2017 at 08:16 ET                   
Gavin Grimm (Facebook)

More than 50 major U.S. companies, including tech giants Apple and Microsoft, have signed a legal brief supporting transgender student Gavin Grimm, whose case regarding public bathroom usage is being heard by the Supreme Court, according to a report. The document is scheduled to be filed Thursday by gay rights advocacy group Human Rights Campaign. Chad…

Al Franken: Jeff Sessions keeps contradicting himself — and must recuse himself from Russia probe
