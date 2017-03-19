Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Paul Ryan swears Republican health law will pass the House

Los Angeles Times

19 Mar 2017 at 21:50 ET                   
House Speaker Paul Ryan (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Sunday that he felt “very good” about the prospects for the House passing pass the Republicans health care bill, even as changes were being made to lure votes, such as providing more help for older Americans. “We’re still having conversations with our members,” Ryan, R-Wis. said on “Fox…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump White House hires political spies to monitor loyalties of Cabinet officials: Washington Post
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+