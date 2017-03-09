Pence offers inane excuse for why Trump didn’t call the FBI about wiretap fears: We ‘respect the process’

Sarah K. Burris 09 Mar 2017 at 18:45 ET

Vice President Mike Pence revealed Thursday why President Donald Trump didn’t pick up the phone and ask the FBI, National Security Administration or Director of National Intelligence if former President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap on him.

In an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, the host asked why Pence or Trump couldn’t just pick up the phone to find out.

“Well, I, I, think there’s, there are appropriate limitations on, uh, on activities of that nature,” Pence replied. “And the president and our administration want to be respectful of the process in ensuring that our Congressional committees have the latitude to look at the information they need to get to the bottom of those allegations.”

Baier also asked Pence about Trump’s previous support for WikiLeaks and whether they still support the site after the nearly 9,000-document dump this week. Pence explained that while Trump was appreciative of WikiLeaks before they are not now. He said they firmly oppose leaks and that “trafficking in national security information is … a very serious offense.”

You can watch the full clip below:

