Peter Thiel is more than Trump’s ambassador to Silicon Valley
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
To carry out its raids on undocumented immigrant families, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will soon get a helping hand from one of President Donald Trump’s rare allies in the tech industry, Palantir Technologies Inc. co-founder and chairman Peter Thiel. Palantir won a $41.6 million contract to provide ICE with a surveillance system that identifies targeted…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion