Peter Thiel’s former chief of staff, Michael Kratsios, to join Trump as Deputy CTO

International Business Times

03 Mar 2017 at 18:17 ET                   
Michael Kratsios (flickr.com)

Peter Thiel, PayPal co-founder and Facebook investor, has come under scrutiny from other Silicon Valley giants since he started helping out President Donald Trump. Many tech companies have opposed Trump, generally for his travel ban and LGBTQ policies, but not Thiel Capital. Now Thiel’s former chief of staff for Thiel Capital, Michael Kratsios, has been chosen…

