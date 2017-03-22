Piece of cake from Queen Elizabeth’s wedding to be auctioned
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947 but an auction house in the U.K. will now give you the opportunity to be a part of the royal wedding, by owning a piece of the cake. The queen, who recently celebrated her sapphire jubilee — 65 years on the throne —…
