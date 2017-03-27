Plan to place bomb in iPad led to device bans on airlines
The decision by the United States and United Kingdom to ban laptops and tablets from some flights was made in response to a plot to plant explosive inside a fake iPad, according to a report from the Guardian. The apparent plot was previously unreported, but would have used a counterfeit iPad that contained an explosive device…
