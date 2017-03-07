Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Planned Parenthood defunded under Republicans’ American Healthcare Act

International Business Times

07 Mar 2017 at 07:58 ET                   
Planned parenthood protest (flickrusersmirk)

House Republicans unveiled the replace part of their effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, lifting penalties against those who don’t buy health insurance, replacing subsidies with tax credits and defunding Planned Parenthood. The American Healthcare Act keeps two of the most popular features of Obamacare: allowing young adults to remain on their parents’…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Healthcare sold separately’: Internet ruthlessly mocks #Trumpcare vs. Obamacare
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+