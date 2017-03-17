Police investigating whether troublesome Ann Coulter-loving couple peed on Qurans at Santa Fe library

Tana Ganeva 17 Mar 2017 at 13:40 ET

A couple who may have urinated on copies of the Quran at a New Mexico library appear to be fans of Ann Coulter’s cannon of work.

According to library staff, the couple put on a right-wing info campaign for other patrons, taking copies of conservative books and putting them “around the library, as if they were placed on display for all to see,” according to a police report obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican. They included Mark Levin’s “Plunder and Deceit: Big Government’s Exploitation of Young People and the Future” and Ann Coulter’s “Demonic: How the Liberal Mob Is Endangering America,” according a police report.

The man also came in bearing a “large knife, sheathed, on his belt,” and referenced his right to bear arms when staff expressed discomfort. Later, library staff found a “yellowish liquid substance” on copies of the Quran.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations called for the vandalism to be investigated as a hate crime.

“Based on the behavior of the suspects in this case, we urge law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for the destruction of library property,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper.

A Santa Fe police spokesperson tells Raw Story police have a person of interest in the case, but can’t formally designate them a suspect yet, in part because they lack video surveillance.