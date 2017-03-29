Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Police open fire after driver strikes cruiser near US Capitol

Reuters

29 Mar 2017 at 10:06 ET                   
Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

U.S. Capitol Police officers opened fire after a man drove into a police cruiser near the Capitol and then tried to run over officers on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man was arrested after the incident at the base of Capitol Hill, and no one was injured, the spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Hacking of Wisconsin government systems surged tenfold during 2016 elections
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+