Police open fire after driver strikes cruiser near US Capitol
U.S. Capitol Police officers opened fire after a man drove into a police cruiser near the Capitol and then tried to run over officers on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department said.
The man was arrested after the incident at the base of Capitol Hill, and no one was injured, the spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
