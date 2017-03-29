Police open fire after driver strikes cruiser near US Capitol

Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

U.S. Capitol Police officers opened fire after a man drove into a police cruiser near the Capitol and then tried to run over officers on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man was arrested after the incident at the base of Capitol Hill, and no one was injured, the spokeswoman said.

