Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Pope apologizes for church’s role in Rwanda genocide

Al Jazeera

21 Mar 2017 at 08:04 ET                   
Pope Francis (AFP Photo / Andreas Solard)

Pope Francis has plead for forgiveness for “the sins and failings of the Church and its members” implicated in the 1994 Rwanda genocide that killed about 800,000 people. The pontiff “conveyed his profound sadness, and that of the Holy See and of the Church, for the genocide against the Tutsi”, the Vatican said in a statement…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘There’s a smell of treason in the air’: Historian Douglas Brinkley analyzes ‘mind-boggling’ Comey hearing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+