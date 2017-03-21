Pope apologizes for church’s role in Rwanda genocide
Pope Francis has plead for forgiveness for “the sins and failings of the Church and its members” implicated in the 1994 Rwanda genocide that killed about 800,000 people. The pontiff “conveyed his profound sadness, and that of the Holy See and of the Church, for the genocide against the Tutsi”, the Vatican said in a statement…
