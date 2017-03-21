Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Preparing for war’ is good policy, US general says

Newsweek

21 Mar 2017 at 07:43 ET                   
Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (Youtube)

The U.S. Army is stepping up its presence in Europe to ensure NATO members that Washington will stand up to Russian aggression. From discussions about new bases to a surge in military equipment on the continent, thousands of more American troops could soon be on European soil, military leaders said. Moscow, in turn, warned that an…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘They can’t defend the indefensible’: Morning Joe calls on GOP leadership to abandon Trump over Russia
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+