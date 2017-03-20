President Trump may have finally given up his unsecured android phone
It has been almost two weeks since President Donald Trump has tweeted from his unsecured Android device, which may indicate that he has switched to a secure device full time. Since March 8, all of the President’s tweets have come from an iPhone rather than his favored Android phone. Previously, it was believed that tweets from…
