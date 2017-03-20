Quantcast

President Trump may have finally given up his unsecured android phone

International Business Times

20 Mar 2017 at 12:23 ET                   
Donald Trump on Phone (Twitter)

It has been almost two weeks since President Donald Trump has tweeted from his unsecured Android device, which may indicate that he has switched to a secure device full time. Since March 8, all of the President’s tweets have come from an iPhone rather than his favored Android phone. Previously, it was believed that tweets from…

