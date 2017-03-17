Prince Charles could make Camilla Queen after Accession
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is slated to become the princess consort — a title that has no legal meaning — after Queen Elizabeth II dies and Prince Charles becomes the king of England, but Charles could change all that and make Camilla his queen. Elizabeth turns 91 in a few weeks and there’s little doubt…
