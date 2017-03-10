Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Prosecutors: Girlfriend laughed as boyfriend lay dying from bleach poured down his throat

Chicago Tribune

10 Mar 2017 at 12:04 ET                   
Yasmine T. Elder, 24, is charged with murder after authorities say she forced her boyfriend, Darrius Ellis, 26, to drink bleach, killing him. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO — A woman laughed when told her boyfriend was likely to die after she poured bleach on his face and down his throat, prosecutors said in court Thursday. Hours later, Yasmine Elder’s boyfriend, Darrius Elder, died at Stroger Hospital. “The defendant admitted to pouring bleach on the victim and then laughed at the witness when…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Kremlin abruptly scaled back Trump praise due to the threat posed by his instability, say reports
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+