Prosecutors: Girlfriend laughed as boyfriend lay dying from bleach poured down his throat
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
CHICAGO — A woman laughed when told her boyfriend was likely to die after she poured bleach on his face and down his throat, prosecutors said in court Thursday. Hours later, Yasmine Elder’s boyfriend, Darrius Elder, died at Stroger Hospital. “The defendant admitted to pouring bleach on the victim and then laughed at the witness when…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion