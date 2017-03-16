Pulitzer-winner reveals the frighteningly simple plan Trump has to rig the tax system to his benefit

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting with U.S. House Deputy Whip team at the East room of the White House in Washington, U.S. March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

On Tuesday night, the Rachel Maddow show released a small part of Donald Trump’s 2005 tax return. The documents appeared to show that on that year Trump had in fact paid millions in taxes, seemingly undermining the idea that the President had not paid his fair share—a common narrative during the election.

But Pulitzer-winning reporter David Cay Johnston had a different take, which he explained to Amy Goodman of Democracy Now!—Trump’s proposed changes to the tax system would result in the wealthy paying less in taxes.

“If he succeeds in changing the tax system, this alternative minimum tax that required that he pay even the amount he did, he would eliminate?” host Amy Goodman asks.

“Yes. Donald Trump in writing, in his campaign documents, has said “We’re going to get rid of the alternative minimum tax.”

Johnston points out that of the $36.6 million Donald Trump paid, $31 million was due to that tax that he appears likely to jettison.

