McDonald’s removes tweet criticizing Donald Trump

Reuters

16 Mar 2017 at 10:22 ET                   
McDonald's in Times Square (Wikimedia Commons/Public domain)

A tweet from McDonald’s Corp official Twitter handle said President Donald Trump was a “disgusting excuse of a president.”

It was not immediately clear if the company’s twitter account, @McDonaldsCorp, had been hacked.

The tweet said “@realdonaldtrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

The tweet has been removed. McDonald’s was not immediately available for comment.

(This version of the story corrects headline to remove reference to the tweet being “purportedly fake”)

(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

