Putin may be supplying Taliban, general says
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
For nearly a decade during the Cold War, Russian troops battled U.S.-backed militants in Afghanistan. Now, as the “new Cold War” deepens amid Russian aggression and allegations that Moscow tampered with the last U.S. election, a top U.S. general has said the Cold War dynamic that played out in Afghanistan may be reversed: the Russians could…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion