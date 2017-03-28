Putting the war in global warming
It’s a new political environment for the natural environment. Emboldened by the current presidential administration, opponents of federal regulations to control global warming are giddy. Last week’s 12th annual International Conference on Climate Change, held by the Heartland Institute, confirmed that such dissent is no longer the outlier position where government policy is concerned. The Heartland…
