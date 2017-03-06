Quantcast

Queen Elizabeth says she’s more engaged than ever

International Business Times

06 Mar 2017 at 17:29 ET                   
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II turned 90 in 2016 (AFP)

Queen Elizabeth – the day-drinking, mega-rich, longest-reigning monarch alive – has no intentions of stepping down from the British throne anytime soon. The queen met with the Royal Welsh regiment of the British army Friday, speaking with military generals and making it abundantly clear she intends on continuing her reign over the royal infantry, as well…

