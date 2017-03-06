Queen Elizabeth says she’s more engaged than ever
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Queen Elizabeth – the day-drinking, mega-rich, longest-reigning monarch alive – has no intentions of stepping down from the British throne anytime soon. The queen met with the Royal Welsh regiment of the British army Friday, speaking with military generals and making it abundantly clear she intends on continuing her reign over the royal infantry, as well…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion