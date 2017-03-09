Quoting ‘Hamilton,’ Disney CEO defends advising Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Disney CEO Bob Iger quoted the Broadway smash “Hamilton” to defend his involvement in President Trump’s business advisory council, saying he wants to be “in the room where it happens.” Iger’s remarks at Disney’s annual shareholder meeting came in response to an audience member at the Denver confab who criticized his relationship with Trump as a…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion