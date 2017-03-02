Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Rachel Dolezal changes her name: Report

International Business Times

02 Mar 2017 at 08:08 ET                   
Former Spokane, Washington NAACP chapter president Rachel Dolezal appears on NBC News on June 16, 2015. (Screenshot)

A white woman who masqueraded for years as a black woman while leading an NAACP chapter and teaching a college course in Africana studies before her lies unraveled in spectacular fashion has reportedly changed her name to an African name. The woman formerly known as Rachel Dolezal was now going by the name Nkechi Diallo. Her…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Al Franken: Jeff Sessions keeps contradicting himself — and must recuse himself from Russia probe
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+