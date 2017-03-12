Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Rachel Maddow says Trump is a massive failure: ‘Nothing they like to brag about’ actually succeeded

David Edwards

12 Mar 2017 at 12:48 ET                   
Rachel Maddow (MSNBC/screen grab)

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Sunday argued that President Donald Trump’s administration had failed at everything “they like to brag about.”

“If you just look at what they’ve done in terms of policy,” Maddow said on Al Sharpton’s MSNBC program, “it’s interesting they haven’t been able to do anything successfully on any of the stuff they like to brag about, they like to talk about, that he campaigned on. [The] Muslim ban has been a disaster.”

She pointed out that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) recently admitted that Mexico was never going to pay for Trump’s border wall.

“The health care roll-out is an absolute disaster,” Maddow continued. “Politically, it’s absolutely dead. I don’t think anybody believes it will ever pass the Senate. They never tried anything on taxes. Remember, they were going to do a trillion dollar infrastructure plan. Nothing that they like to talk about, nothing they like to brag about, none of their big stuff is working or, in many cases, they’re not even trying to make it work.”

Watch the video below.

(h/t: Deadstate)

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Jerry Springer trashes Trump’s insatiable need to see his name in the tabloids: ‘It’s like a drug for him’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+