Racist white man threatened mob-styled lynching of two black people in NYC: police
Ian Rubin, a white man who reportedly claimed to be a “mafia hitman” while threatening a mob-styled lynching of two black people last month in New York City, was indicted on hate crime charges and sent to a maximum-security prison, the New York Daily News reported Thursday. Rubin was arrested Feb. 21 after threatening black residents…
