Rand Paul takes the senate floor to blast politicians who want “to send your kids to war with no debate”
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
On Monday, the Senate voted to move forward on admitting the Balkan nation of Montenegro into NATO, which would make the U.S. responsible for that nation’s defense if attacked. The vote was 97-2. The only two senators to vote “no” were Republicans Mike Lee and Rand Paul. Sen. Paul took to the senate floor to loudly…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion