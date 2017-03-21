Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Record-breaking climate change affecting earth: WMO report

International Business Times

21 Mar 2017 at 07:27 ET                   
The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported in 2013 that ice loss from Antarctica probably increased from 30 billion tonnes a year in the decade to 2001 to 147 billion tonnes annually in the following decade (AFP Photo/Torsten Blackwood)

Increase in global warming as a result of human activities, which caused 2016 to be the hottest year ever recorded, besides breaking several other climate-related records has spilled into 2017, transporting the planet’s inhabitants into “truly uncharted territory,” according to the World Meteorological Organisation’s report on climate change in 2016, which was published Tuesday. “Even without…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Mystery donor funneled $25,000 to Richard Spencer through group unaware of white nationalist ties
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+