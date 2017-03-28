Quantcast

Rep.: Nude photo scandal example of sexist military

International Business Times

28 Mar 2017 at 13:11 ET                   
Marines (Shutterstock)

The highest ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee blamed sexism as reasons for the Marine Corps and the military’s overall naked photo-sharing scandal. It’s a widespread problem throughout the armed services, Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) said Sunday. The scandal, which was unearthed earlier this month, at first involved a Facebook group made up of…

