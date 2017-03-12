Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Repeal of health care law could spark ‘death spiral’ in some insurance markets

McClatchy Washington Bureau

12 Mar 2017 at 22:02 ET                   
rump addresses a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28, 2017, as VP Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan applaud. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan says the Affordable Care Act is in a “death spiral,” but his party’s repeal legislation could be the spark that causes insurance markets to unravel in certain areas of the country, according to a new analysis. In the insurance industry, a “death spiral” happens when people begin to drop individual…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Dictator chic’: Donald Trump’s over-the-top style has a name — and he’s not going to like it
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+