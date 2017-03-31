Report: Climate change may lead to poor mental health
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Those who recognize that climate change is real know the modern-day phenomenon has a widespread impact on human health. A large body of research links medical conditions such as asthma and certain cancers to global warming. Yet less is known about the harmful effect of climate change on mental health. A new report, however, finds climate…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion