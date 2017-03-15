Republicans introduce bills authorizing military force against ISIS
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The U.S. military has been battling the Islamic State In Iraq and Syria since 2014, but it’s been waging its war against the terror group on the basis of congressional authorization given in 2001 and 2002, before the ISIS even existed. Republican lawmakers were seeking to change that by introducing bills that would give President Donald…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion