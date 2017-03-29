Quantcast

Researchers one step closer to HIV vaccine

International Business Times

29 Mar 2017 at 16:05 ET                   
HIV Virus in Blood Stream (Shutterstock)

Researchers at the University of Nebraska are one step closer to creating an effective vaccine to guard against HIV. The team genetically engineered an on-off switch in a weakened form of the virus, making a potential vaccination that much safer and more effective, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal ACS Synthetic Biology. The…

