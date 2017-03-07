Rhino at Paris zoo shot and killed for horn
A rhino at a Paris zoo was shot and killed Monday night by poachers who used a chainsaw to steal his horn. The incident is believed to be the first time that poachers attacked an animal residing in a European zoo. The five-year-old white rhinoceros named Vince was discovered by workers at the Thoiry Zoo, to…
