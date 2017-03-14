Quantcast

Richard Spencer’s white nationalist group loses tax exempt status — as the IRS investigates Trump ties

Los Angeles Times

14 Mar 2017 at 06:25 ET                   
Richard Spencer (Twitter)

The nonprofit run by one of America’s most prominent white nationalists, Richard Spencer, has lost its tax-exempt status for failing to file tax returns with the federal government, according to IRS records. An inquiry by the Los Angeles Times also raised questions about whether Spencer had properly filed paperwork allowing the National Policy Institute to raise…

