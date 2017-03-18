Rifts apparent in first Trump-Merkel meeting
In their first in-person meeting Friday in Washington, President Donald Trump and Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke of their “shared interests” and desire to work together. But after the two sparred over immigration and the future of Europe in the course of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, it was readily apparent that the fissures opened up…
