Rising sea levels threaten southern California beaches
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
As the water level in the seas and oceans around the world continues to rise, there are many coastal areas that are at risk. A new study by researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) showed that California is definitely one of those places, and that the golden state could find anywhere between a third and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion