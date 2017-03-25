Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Robots could take over 38 percent of US jobs within about 15 years, report says

Los Angeles Times

25 Mar 2017 at 00:32 ET                   
Robot worker (Shutterstock)

More than a third of U.S. jobs could be at “high risk” of automation by the early 2030s, a percentage that’s greater than in Britain, Germany and Japan, according to a report released Friday. The analysis, by accounting and consulting firm PwC, emphasized that its estimates are based on the anticipated capabilities of robotics and artificial…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: A Yale historian explains to Maher how Trump resembles 1930s fascists — and makes the Russia connection
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+