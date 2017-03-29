Quantcast

Robots to have ‘large and robust negative effects’ on labor market

International Business Times

29 Mar 2017 at 14:44 ET                   
Robot worker (Shutterstock)

Politicians like President Donald Trump often demonize trade deals and undocumented immigrants for their suspected downward pressure on labor and job supply, but a study published Tuesday by the National Bureau of Economic Research indicated that the economic threat of artificial intelligence may be far more serious. With the introduction of one robot per 1,000 workers,…

