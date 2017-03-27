Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Snoop Dogg to induct Tupac Shakur

Newsweek

27 Mar 2017 at 06:40 ET                   
US rapper Snoop Dogg, pictured at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2015 (AFP Photo/Loic Venance)

Snoop Dogg will induct late rapper Tupac Shakur into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month. Shakur, whose hits included “California Luv” and “Changes,” is one of the artists being honored on April 7 at a ceremony to take place at the Barclays Center in New York. Snoop Dogg will preside over the induction…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Paul Ryan got down on one knee in unsuccessful bid to woo conservative Rep’s vote on healthcare bill
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+