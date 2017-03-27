Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Snoop Dogg to induct Tupac Shakur
Snoop Dogg will induct late rapper Tupac Shakur into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month. Shakur, whose hits included “California Luv” and “Changes,” is one of the artists being honored on April 7 at a ceremony to take place at the Barclays Center in New York. Snoop Dogg will preside over the induction…
