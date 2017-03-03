Rod Stewart apologizes after staging a mock ISIS-style beheading in the Abu Dhabi desert

Rod Stewart's beheading video (Photo: Screen capture)

Musician Rod Stewart performed a mock beheading in the Abu Dhabi desert that some think looked a little too much like ISIS.

According to BuzzFeed, the washed up British pop-star swore that he was attempting to reenact “Game of Thrones” and not the international terrorist group.

“From re-enacting The Beatles Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show,” he said in a statement. “Understandably this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”

Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, posted a video of the incident on Instagram and it was later deleted, but not before being captured and uploaded to YouTube by others.

You can watch the video of the incident from The Guardian: