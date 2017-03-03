Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Rod Stewart apologizes after staging a mock ISIS-style beheading in the Abu Dhabi desert

Sarah K. Burris

03 Mar 2017 at 18:25 ET                   
Rod Stewart's beheading video (Photo: Screen capture)

Musician Rod Stewart performed a mock beheading in the Abu Dhabi desert that some think looked a little too much like ISIS.

According to BuzzFeed, the washed up British pop-star swore that he was attempting to reenact “Game of Thrones” and not the international terrorist group.

“From re-enacting The Beatles Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show,” he said in a statement. “Understandably this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”

Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, posted a video of the incident on Instagram and it was later deleted, but not before being captured and uploaded to YouTube by others.

You can watch the video of the incident from The Guardian:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Kellyanne Conway’s not pleased with this man who tries to get her to admit she’s ‘ruining America’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+