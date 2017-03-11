Roger Stone admits having contacts with alleged DNC hacker
President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant and former campaign adviser, Roger Stone, confessed Friday that he had contacts with a self-described Romanian hacker, “Guccifer 2.0,” who claimed to have hacked the Democratic National Committee (DNC) last year and also allegedly stole information and passed it on to WikiLeaks. Stone said he had “completely innocuous” conversations with the…
