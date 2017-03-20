Roman Polanski’s sexual assault case goes back to court
Notorious film director Roman Polanski wants to return to the United States almost 40 years after fleeing the country. A judge was scheduled to hear new arguments Monday in the 1977 sexual assault case against Polanski. The director said he wanted the case closed and put in the past for good. Polanski was charged with drugging…
