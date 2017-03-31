Russia hacking France, Germany as well as US
Russia is “actively involved” in the French and German elections scheduled for later this year, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr warned Wednesday. U.S. officials “feel part of our responsibility is to educate the rest of the world about what’s going on,” Burr said, because Moscow was launching “character assassination of candidates.” “What … was a…
