Russian hackers are blackmailing US left-wing groups, report says
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The election is over, but Russian hackers are now extorting left-wing groups, a recent Bloomberg report said. At least a dozen U.S. progressive groups have been targeted since the election, sources familiar with investigations being carried out by the FBI and private security firms told Bloomberg. The hackers are stealing organizations’ emails and documents and using…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion